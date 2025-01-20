ADVA Offices Closed in 39 Counties on January 21 & 22 Due to Winter Weather

Thirty-nine Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) offices in central and southern portions of the state will be closed on Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22 under the direction of Governor Kay Ivey.

On Monday, January 20, Governor Ivey issued a State of Emergency, directing all State offices and buildings in the following counties be closed on Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22:

Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Washington, and Wilcox.

Governor Ivey also issued the following comment:

“Alabama, once again, is faced with the potential for winter weather, but this time, for the southern half of the state. We are anticipating potentially dangerous and uncertain driving conditions in the impacted portions of the state, so I am urging Alabamians to err on the side of caution and limit their travel. Make any necessary preparations now, stay tuned in to your weather forecasts and stay warm.”

The state of emergency will go into effect Monday, January 20 at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect for the duration of this state of emergency. Alabama law specifies that a state of emergency ordinarily will last 60 days; however, it may be terminated earlier by written proclamation.