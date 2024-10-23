Partnership with international agencies shortens the path to success

Jornalista, Silvânia Dal Bosco

ECCO completes 21 years of internationalizing consulting and press advisory services, online reputation and crisis management

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 21 years, journalist Silvania Dal Bosco's Communications Consulting has served major retail (from construction to supermarkets), industry (from MDF to dairy products) and services (from hospital managers to technology providers) players. Now, this versatility and market knowledge is also available to other communications agencies, which, like ECCO , provide multi-channel services to clients seeking press consultancy, online reputation and crisis management.“Internationalization has always been an aspect of our work, since many of our clients came from abroad to settle in this country. And perhaps that is why working overseas has always been a natural fit,” says Silvania. She refers to the agency's day-to-day activities, translating the country for those who arrive, understanding their desires and making communication work to sell products, establishing dialogue with the public and ensuring that businesses prosper quickly.The businesswoman believes that empathy is an essential part of any type of business and that efficient communication is achieved through genuinely putting yourself in someone else's shoes. “It's not a method, a tool. It is a strategy that uses many technologies, but it needs to be based on experience, knowledge of relationships and the dynamics of the country”, says the journalist. According to her, the partnership with international agencies has been a path to prospecting new business and learning. Serving clients from Angola, Congo, Chile, Colombia, Portugal and Paraguay, Ecco envisions new partnerships. “And in this exchange everyone wins, because it is more effective and faster to be successful with local knowledge. We shorten the path for those who want to advertise in Brazil and we also take the shortcut when we need to advertise abroad”, says Silvania.HighlightsFor the businesswoman, the consultancy's longevity and success are based on the prospecting strategy and the details of the deliveries. “We are a team of few and good people. We serve few clients at a time and they are big ones. That's why we focus on what translates into excellence for the market: deadlines, quality and total dedication to the client and their brand”, says the journalist.ECCO Consultoria e ComunicaçãoPress, reputation and crisis management consultancy.Customized solutions for online and offline actions.Ecco.inf.br

