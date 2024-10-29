Beckerman Women's Health Introduces Comprehensive Genetic Testing for Women

Dr. Tobie Beckerman

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckerman Women's Health is excited to announce the availability of enhanced genetic testing for women . This innovative service offers a proactive approach to understanding and managing health risks, empowering women with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health and future.At Beckerman Women's Health, we focus on understanding our patient's health and family history, particularly concerning genetics and the risk of cancer and other disease processes. This personalized approach allows for targeted testing, enhancing overall risk reduction and preventive measures.We are proud to offer several types of genetic testing, including:- Cancer risk evaluation with RNA testing to improve detection of cancer-causing mutations.- Genetic carrier testing for pregnancy planning, to assess potential risks for future offspring.- Genotype testing, which assists in stratifying a patient’s risk for breast cancer even when they are negative for known cancer-causing genetic mutation.Utilizing multiple modalities to test for cancer genetics, conveniently provided in-office, Beckerman Women's Health offers detailed insights into a woman's genetic makeup. This enables the team to tailor surveillance recommendations and deepen patients' understanding of how specific genes may impact their health. Additionally, we continue as a practice to monitor advances in genetic testing to optimize your health. Dr. Tobie Beckerman , founder of Beckerman Women's Health, emphasizes the benefits of genetic testing: "We believe that knowledge is power. Understanding your genetic profile can help us design a personalized plan to monitor and mitigate health risks. We aim to give women the tools they need to take charge of their health and well-being."Genetic testing is recommended for women based on their individual history and risks, but it is not necessary for every patient. Women are encouraged to schedule a proactive consultation to discuss their genetic testing options or bring up the topic during their next annual visit. By taking this step, patients can gain valuable insights into their health and work with their healthcare providers to develop a plan for the future.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Beckerman Women's Health at 301-230-1488 or visit beckermangyn.net.About Beckerman Women's Health:Beckerman Women's Health is dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for women. Our experienced team offers a wide range of services, from routine check-ups to advanced genetic testing, ensuring that each patient receives personalized and attentive care.

