Pre-construction Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 385 between Pactola Dam and Sheridan Lake

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – On Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, work is scheduled to begin to clear trees along U.S. Highway 385 from the south side of Pactola Dam to the south end of Sheridan Lake, near Calumet Road. Grading activities are anticipated to begin in late November or early December 2024. These activities will take place through the winter season as weather conditions allow. Traffic will be controlled, as needed, with a pilot car. Motorists can expect 15 minute delays through the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

The tree clearing is a preliminary effort of phase two of the multi-year construction project on Highway 385. Weather dependent, phase two is scheduled to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

The contractor for the tree clearing and grading operation is Oftedal Construction of Miles City, Montana.

Highway 385 Project Information:

For questions regarding the project, contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor at 605-673-4948 or via email at (tim.wicks@state.sd.us). Find additional project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com.

Project Text Message Updates:

For updates on major traffic changes on the Highway 385 project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

