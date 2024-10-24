Parc Center for Disabilities Awarded $375,000

Florida State Representative Linda Chaney presenting the check to Parc Center for Disabilities

This grant allows us to continue providing essential, nutritious meals that support the overall well-being of our participants” — Michelle Detwiler, CEO of Parc

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parc Center for Disabilities is thrilled to announce the award of a $375,000 State Appropriation to fund the replacement of its 50-year-old kitchen that currently provides 167,424 meals and snacks to the adults and preschool participants in their care.

Florida State Representative Linda Chaney, a key advocate for this grant, officially presented it to Parc at noon on October 22nd at the center’s St. Petersburg campus. The presentation marked a significant milestone in Parc’s ongoing mission to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The new kitchen will be a cornerstone in maintaining and improving the quality of nutrition provided to Parc’s participants, aligning with the organization's commitment to nurturing and empowering those they serve.

"This grant is truly a blessing for Parc Center for Disabilities," said Michelle Detwiler, CEO of Parc. "It allows us to continue providing essential, nutritious meals that support the overall well-being of our participants. We are deeply grateful to Representative Chaney and all who supported this initiative."

Parc Center for Disabilities serves over 600 children and adults each year, providing a wide range of services and programs designed to enhance the quality of life and encourage independence.

For more information about the grant presentation or the new kitchen facility, please contact Marion White, Chief Operations Officer at mwhite@parc-fl.org.

About Parc Center for Disabilities

Parc Center for Disabilities is a nonprofit organization that has been serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1953. Their “person-centered” approach has garnered Parc’s reputation as a progressive leader in its field and in the community. As an organization and a community, Parc Center for Disabilities shares a powerful belief that all persons should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential and let their capabilities shine. Parc Center for Disabilities is wholly dedicated to ensuring that every individual they serve is valued, respected, and embraced by all for their uniqueness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.