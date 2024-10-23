Tennessee Department of Human Resources Releases the 2024 Annual State of the State Employee Report

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Department of Human Resources (DOHR) released its annual "State of the State Employee" report. The theme of this year’s report is State of the State Employee: A Roadmap to Excellence.

The report provides data on Tennessee State Government's more than 40,000 employees. It includes voluntary self-identification (disability and Veteran status), age, sex, ethnicity, and more. The report also notes the Department of Human Resources' key accomplishments last fiscal year.

The report shows that 39% of the State's workforce is Generation X. 57% of employees are female, and 28% are minorities. Ten percent of employees identified as disabled. Six percent are veterans.

“Our State employees are critical to providing valuable service to all Tennesseans,” said Juan Williams, Commissioner of DOHR. “This report offers important insights into our workforce so we can grow and keep top talent.”

The 2024 report celebrates DOHR employee milestones, like new hires, promotions, and retirements. It also honors employee recognition and service awards. Key accomplishments include the department winning the Eugene H. Rooney, Jr. Award for total compensation, the Inclusive Employer Award, and the updated MVV statements.

“Our goal is to make Tennessee State Government the best place to work by fostering an environment where employees feel valued and empowered,” said Coretta Young, Assistant Commissioner of Talent Management. "This report shows our progress toward that goal. It builds a roadmap to excellence for our State workforce."

The full State of the State Employee: A Roadmap to Excellence report is available on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website.