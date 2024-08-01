Commissioner Williams Elected 2024-2025 NASPE President

Nashville, TN – Juan Williams, Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, was elected president of the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE) at the annual meeting on July 16, 2024. Commissioner Williams previously served on the 10-member executive committee as vice president.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as president of NASPE.” Said Williams. He continued, “I look forward to partnering and collaborating with my peer state HR leaders across our great nation to ensure we are providing effective human capital solutions for our respective states.”

NASPE’s Executive Director Leslie Scott said, “NASPE is excited to have Commissioner Juan Williams at the helm as we move forward on a number of association initiatives to provide enhanced tools, resources, and networking opportunities for our member states.” Scott continued, “Not only is Commissioner Williams a thoughtful and inclusive leader, the work of he and his team in Tennessee is recognized by his peers as innovative and is often used as a national model.”

Commissioner Williams was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources by Governor Bill Lee. Before this appointment, he spent fourteen years at Duke Energy’s Piedmont Natural Gas Division in human resources, utility operations, and change readiness management positions. He has 20 years of human resources and 13 years of operations experience. Williams received a bachelor’s degree in business from North Carolina Wesleyan College and an MBA from Queens University in Charlotte, NC.