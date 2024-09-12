State of Tennessee on Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers 2024 List

Nashville, TN – Forbes named the State of Tennessee on America’s Best-in-State Employers 2024 list for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious award is from Forbes and Statista, Inc. On August 20, 2024, Forbes announced the award list, and it's available on Forbes's website.

"We value our employees. Our mission is to attract, grow, and keep top talent," said Juan Williams, Tennessee Department of Human Resources Commissioner. "We are honored to be recognized by Forbes on the America’s Best-in-State Employers list for the fifth consecutive year. It’s a special honor to be highly recommended by our employees and peers."

How Forbes and Statista selected the State of Tennessee

Forbes and Statista select America's Best-In-State Employers 2024. They use an independent survey of over 160,000 employees at U.S. companies with at least 500 employees. Statista's final score for an employer comes from two state-by-state tests.

Personal evaluations are an employee's willingness to recommend their employer. Public evaluations are recommendations from friends and family of employees. They are also known as indirect evaluations.

The ranking is open to companies from all industry sectors. Forbes and Statista considered around 4.4 million employer evaluations. Data from three years allowed a clear distinction between organizations. It separated those that perform well from those with only a single good year.

As with all Forbes lists, companies pay no fees for participation or selection.

Statista Inc. is the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Statista publishes hundreds of global rankings and company lists with top media partners.