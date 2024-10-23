F&G seeks information about four separate cases of mule deer left to waste near Council

A mule deer doe fawn that was killed on Oct. 19 and left to waste on BLM land in the Goodrich area. Officers located the deer about 100 yards off of Goodrich Creek Road, and believe that it was killed at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 19. A dark-colored Dodge pickup, with an adult white male driver and a juvenile passenger, were seen parked near the kill site that morning. Another adult and juvenile were also seen near the kill site around 8:55 a.m. and are believed to be in the same hunting party as the Dodge pickup. Anyone with information that may be helpful in these cases is encouraged to call the McCall Office at 208-634-8137, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

