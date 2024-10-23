ADOT’s efforts to improve US 93 get $26 million boost

WICKENBURG – A $26 million federal grant will advance the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plans to upgrade US 93 to a four-lane divided highway northwest of Wickenburg.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will allow ADOT to extend the length of an already planned widening project by 1.27 miles between Wickenburg Ranch Way and just northwest of State Route 89, creating around 4.5 miles of four-lane divided highway. This stretch will connect with several miles currently being widened within Wickenburg.

ADOT coordinated on the competitive grant application with the Town of Wickenburg, which is listed as the recipient.

“Having US 93 divided all the way between Wickenburg and State Route 89 will enhance both safety and mobility in the area,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and our partners in Wickenburg for helping advance this high-priority work on a key link between the Valley and Las Vegas.”

ADOT has dedicated nearly half a billion dollars to widening and improving US 93 in this region over the last several years. The long-term vision is to transform all of this highly traveled route into a four-lane divided highway.

The agency has $46.5 million currently programmed for construction in fiscal year 2028 to divide US 93 between mileposts 190 and 193.5 for the Vista Royale project. The $26 million grant will go toward an additional 1.27 miles extending to the southeast. Project development is currently underway and will continue. The grant-funded project will connect with a stretch currently being widened between mileposts 194 and 199, further southeast.

In addition to widening the highway from two to four lanes, this larger project will feature:

A roundabout at the intersection of US 93 and State Route 89

Broadband conduit

8-foot shoulders

A new bridge at the BNSF Railway tracks with a pedestrian walkway

Dedicated right-turn and left-turn lanes

For more information on current and planned ADOT projects in northwestern Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements.