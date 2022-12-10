A New Louisville-based Company Strives to Spread Everyday Elegance With Embroidered Linen Napkins

Threads & Honey Best Seller - Embroidered KY Derby Linen Cocktail Napkins Personalized Embroidered Linen Martini Glass Cocktail Napkins

Customers seeking truly unique handmade gifts can now order artisan linen cocktail napkins from a women-owned company in Louisville.

We really want each customer to feel like they are getting a chance to weave their own heart, soul, and creativity into every piece we create for them.” — Allison Sherwin

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business based in Kentucky is on a mission to "elevate the table" with personalized linen cocktail napkins monogrammed and embroidered with custom designs. Founded by Allison Sherwin, Threads & Honey offers a return to formality for customers who miss the bespoke, thoughtful designs that were once passed from generation to generation. With each design intended to be an heirloom in the making, Threads & Honey offers beautifully stitched linen napkins that make incredible gifts, placements for wedding receptions, inn linens, and family "dining room" treasures. Only the finest textiles and machine threads are used when bringing to life both custom and "collection" pieces. Each napkin is designed with longevity in mind. Customers can be assured that designs will never bleed or fade from washing. The company has already grown significantly by word of mouth after launching an online store.

The focus of this woman-owned business is creating unique linen cocktail napkins that exemplify the style of its customers. The "Christmas Embroidered Linen Cocktail Napkins" design features vividly stitched mistletoe with space for a family name to be added in minimalist script. A nod to Threads & Honey's Kentucky roots, their Derby-Inspired Linen Cocktail Napkins features portrait-like stitch work depicting jockey silks, trifecta horse races, mint julep, and Churchill Downs. Customers who buy this collectable set can have the satisfaction of knowing that their napkins were stitched just minutes from Churchill Downs. The company continually releases seasonal tableware with curated embroidery designs for holidays. While the "bread and butter" of the brand is linen cocktail napkins, customers will also find gift sets featuring a mix of coordinating towels, dinner napkins and charcuterie boards.

"All pieces in our shop are lovingly stitched," according to Allison Sherwin, founder of Threads & Honey. Sherwin feels the craftsmanship and attention to detail put into every piece are what make these products different from something you can just order from a big-box store. Her goal when founding Threads & Honey was to have quality "drip" like pure, rich honey from every piece. What makes ordering from Threads & Honey different from buying from other places is that the company is known for working closely with clients on highly personalized orders that will be used as gifts, reception pieces, or family heirlooms.

"We really want each customer to feel like they are getting a chance to weave their own heart, soul, and creativity into every piece we create for them," shares Sherwin. While the company has only been around a short while, Sherwin's designs are already garnering attention from customers around the country. The brand currently holds a 5-star ranking on Etsy. Customers interested in browsing the product lineup can visit www.thethreadsandhoney.com. Customers are also encouraged to reach out directly to Allison Sherwin by email if they have specific needs for customized linens. While every order is made by hand, the company is capable of fulfilling both single and bulk orders. As far as designs, Sherwin assures customers that no concept is too niche! Customers local to Louisville can skip shipping fees by taking advantage of the company's free local delivery.

Threads & Honey is a Kentucky-based online retailer specializing in embroidered linen napkins. It was founded by Allison Sherwin in 2022.

Contact Information:

Threads & Honey

4600 Shelbyville Rd #126

PO Box 6045

Louisville, KY 40207

(270) 779-9368

Info@TheThreadsandHoney.com

www.thethreadsandhoney.com