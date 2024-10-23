Exhibit presents an exhibition of work by artist George Dombek Thursday, October 24th, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm

George Dombek Exhibition

Join Us Thursday, October 24th, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm for the opening. Located at 3524B S Peoria Ave, Tulsa OK 74105.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit is delighted to present a new exhibition featuring the work of artist George Dombek. The show opens on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 3524B S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105. The exhibition showcases Dombek's watercolor paintings on paper, featuring butterflies, birds, bicycles, and barns. The artworks will be on display until December 12th, 2024.

George Dombek's work explores diverse subjects such as birds, insects, rocks, flowers, old barns, and bicycles. Dombek received a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a Master of Fine Arts in painting at the University of Arkansas and went on to teach art and architecture at universities in Arkansas, Ohio, Florida, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. Dombek has generated an impressive body of work which includes over 800 museum, corporate, and private collections. His work has been exhibited in more than 150 solo and group shows including those at the Arkansas Arts Center, the Butler Institute of American Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Art, the Birmingham Museum of Art, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Discover art and object on exhibitartgallery.com. For further information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@exhibitartgallery.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054.

