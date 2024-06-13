Exhibit Art Gallery presents an exhibition of new artwork by Maura Segal opening 06.13.2024

Walk in the Woods by Maura Segal Metropolis I, II, III by Maura Segal

Please join us for opening reception June 13th from 5pm to 7pm, located at 3524B S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit is pleased to present an exhibition of new work by artist Maura Segal. The show debuts June 13th from 5pm to 7pm, located at 3524B S Peoria Ave, Tulsa OK 74105.

Maura Segal’s abstract works conjure a delicate simplicity. Blocks of color collaged with shapes and thin fluid lines and curves. Segal has exhibited throughout the U.S. and is in numerous public and private collections. She currently resides and works in Venice, California.

Upon closer investigation, the artist’s focal craftsmanship is revealed by the foundational background textures, intricately hand-cut patterns and strips of paper laid below and atop paint. This concealment of an overall complexity in Segal’s detailed approach is inspired by her love of modern architecture and minimalism; both of which inform her work constructively and aesthetically. Please contact us for any questions, purchase inquiries, or to discuss custom commissions by Maura Segal.