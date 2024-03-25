Exhibit presents new artwork by Mark Jackson opening 04.18.2024 from 5 until 7 PM at 3524B S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK

Slack by Mark Jackson Together by Mark Jackson New Work by Mark Jackson

Please join us for opening reception April 18th from 5pm to 7pm. Exhibition will be on display to May 30th, 2024. Located at 3524B S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Jackson is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in a small town in Arkansas. He is fascinated by photography, design, and sculpture. Jackson’s photographs are generally focused around places, the human figure and curious objects. They walk a delicate line between the abstract and the real.

Each original is made using Jackson’s complex proprietary silver and translucent ink suspension technique, a lengthy process which takes weeks to develop. In addition, Jackson creates ultra-modern sculpture and furniture designs which have been exhibited across the United States and featured in events like the Venice Biennale.

Mark Jackson’s work can be found in select galleries and private collections, and he has also worked with major brands and agencies around the globe. Explore his work in-person at Exhibit Art + Object, open April 18th to May 30th, 2024. The gallery is open Tuesday - Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Discover art and object on abersonexhibits.com. For further information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054.