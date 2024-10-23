Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,268 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Suspect Allan Reynolds sought for Domestic Assault, Grand Larceny, Violation of Probation

VIOLATIONS: Grand Larceny and Operating without Owners Consent, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Possession of Stolen Property

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are seeking Allan Reynolds who is wanted for multiple violations, including Aggravated Domestic Assault, Operating Without Owners Consent, Grand Larceny and Violation of Probation.

 

On April 30, 2024, VSP took a report of the theft of a stolen Bighorn Travel Camper valued at $58,000  from a residence in Fairfield. The camper was recovered from Reynolds property in Highgate on June 3, 2024 when troopers responded to his residence to investigate a domestic disturbance. Reynolds, who fled the residence prior to VSP arrival, is also wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault stemming from that incident.

 

On June 19, 2024, VSP took a report of a theft of a stolen Ford truck from a resident of St. Armand Road in Highgate. Later that day the truck was recovered at Reynolds residence.

 

On August 12, 2024 VSP took a report of another stolen Ford truck from a residence on Route 105 in Sheldon. The truck was recovered at Allan Reynolds residence on September 22nd while troopers were investigating a separate incident.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Suspect Allan Reynolds sought for Domestic Assault, Grand Larceny, Violation of Probation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more