St. Albans Barracks // Suspect Allan Reynolds sought for Domestic Assault, Grand Larceny, Violation of Probation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are seeking Allan Reynolds who is wanted for multiple violations, including Aggravated Domestic Assault, Operating Without Owners Consent, Grand Larceny and Violation of Probation.

On April 30, 2024, VSP took a report of the theft of a stolen Bighorn Travel Camper valued at $58,000 from a residence in Fairfield. The camper was recovered from Reynolds property in Highgate on June 3, 2024 when troopers responded to his residence to investigate a domestic disturbance. Reynolds, who fled the residence prior to VSP arrival, is also wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault stemming from that incident.

On June 19, 2024, VSP took a report of a theft of a stolen Ford truck from a resident of St. Armand Road in Highgate. Later that day the truck was recovered at Reynolds residence.

On August 12, 2024 VSP took a report of another stolen Ford truck from a residence on Route 105 in Sheldon. The truck was recovered at Allan Reynolds residence on September 22nd while troopers were investigating a separate incident.