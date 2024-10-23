Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Office of Supplier Diversity Hosts Inaugural Industry Day Event

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 23 - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT), Office of Supplier Diversity, is excited to announce its first-ever Industry Day Event. This event will bring together technology industry leaders to showcase their innovative solutions and discuss their expertise in key areas such as Improving Resident Experience, Digitization, Accelerating Cloud Adoption, and Automation and Modular Solutions.

The event will provide a unique platform for current and prospective partners to engage with key decision-makers and stakeholders within the state. Attendees will have the opportunity to present their cutting-edge technologies, share successful projects implemented in other states, and network with both large and small vendors.

"Industry Day is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with technology leaders and explore the innovative solutions they bring to the table," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Chief of Supplier Diversity Aliceber Rivera-Alfaro. "This event will allow us to gather critical industry insights while ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of transparency and fairness in our procurement processes. We are looking forward to the valuable contributions that these industry leaders will bring to help us drive forward our technology initiatives in Illinois."

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library 212 North 6th Street, Springfield, IL

Participation Guidelines:

Vendor Presentations: Vendors will have 7 minutes to present, followed by a 3 minutes Q&A session. Presentation slots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information Tables: Non-Presenting vendors will also have the opportunity to set up a table to display their company information and network with other attendees.

The Illinois Procurement Code prohibits discussing prospective solicitations in detail during this event. However, Industry Day will facilitate open dialogue and information sharing within the bounds of these regulations.





Registration:

Early registration is recommended for presenters and vendors due to limited time slots being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration as an attendee is open. Reserve your slot at Home - DoIT Industry Day (powerappsportals.us).





Legal Guidelines:

2024 DoIT Industry Day (illinois.gov)

For more information about the event, please contact Aliceber Rivera-Alfaro at Aliceber.Rivera-Alfaro2@illinois.gov.