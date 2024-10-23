New Laws Extend Red Light Cameras Across the State

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "Red light camera programs save lives by enhancing road safety and reducing traffic violations. I gladly sponsored S.9305A in response to a clear need in the Town of Greenburgh, particularly at the intersections of Ardsley and Old Army Roads, where red light-related accidents have occurred. This initiative will protect pedestrians and promote responsible driving. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law and for her commitment to making our streets safer."

State Senator Neil Breslin said, "The Red Light Camera program has proven to be a strong deterrent for drivers from running red lights. Simply put, these cameras make our streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this and these other traffic safety measures into law."

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, "Today marks a monumental day for the safety of all New Yorkers from redlight cameras to other rules and regulations ensuring the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike. I am especially pleased to see the signing of Bill S9735, which I sponsored along with Assembly Member Gary Pretlow on behalf of the City of Mount Vernon expanding these traffic regulations. Thanks to the Mayor of Mount Vernon, Shawyn Patterson-Howard and City Council President, Cathlin Gleason, for their dedicated efforts to ensure the safety of Mount Vernon’s citizens. I extend my gratitude to the many legislative leaders whose tireless efforts ensure a better quality of life for all. And always, thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued leadership and resolve."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Speeding is a serious danger, especially around our schools, and speed camera programs have proven to make a real difference in preventing fatalities, keeping both students and the wider community safe. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation allowing the City of Kingston to launch a speed camera pilot program in select school zones to better protect our residents. Tragically, we’ve lost too many lives in Ulster County to traffic-related accidents, and this new law is a critical measure that will help make our streets safer within Kingston school zones.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, "With the signing of this legislation, we are taking significant steps to keep our roads safer for everyone. Extending New Rochelle’s red light camera program will reduce dangerous driving behavior at critical intersections, protecting pedestrians and drivers alike. This expansion demonstrates our continued commitment to utilizing technology to enhance public safety across New York State. I thank Governor Hochul for keeping New Yorker’s safety a priority."

Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow said, "I fully support Governor Hochul's legislation to increase red light cameras across New York State and to strengthen penalties for those who illegally pass school buses. These measures are essential to protecting New Yorkers from dangerous drivers and, most importantly, safeguarding our students. By prioritizing public safety and holding reckless drivers accountable, we are creating safer streets for all and ensuring our children can travel to school without fear."

Assemblymember Pat Fahy said, “Red light cameras save lives. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists are all less likely to be involved in crashes at intersections when red light cameras are present. Ultimately, they save lives and help to correct dangerous driving behavior, keeping everyone on our streets safe.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this piece of legislation. I also want to thank Assemblymember Fahy and Senator Breslin for their tireless efforts in advocating for keeping our streets safe. These cameras work to ensure drivers are slowing down and being more careful. Legislation like this helps us move toward keeping our roads safe for other drivers, pedestrians bicyclists, and those using alternative methods of transportation.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard said, "Thank you, Governor Hochul, for signing the legislation to extend the red-light camera program. Mount Vernon is deeply committed to ensuring safe streets for all. This legislation plays a critical role in our road safety action plan, and these traffic-calming measures will enhance the quality of life, mobility, and accessibility for our youth and seniors as they walk, drive, and bike throughout our community."

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said, “I am greatly appreciative of Governor Hochul’s support for our efforts to make the streets of White Plains safer. We have seen a reduction in accidents at the intersections covered by the legislation and the extension of the program will help us continue that positive trend.”

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said, “Red-light cameras save lives. Red-light running is a major contributing factor to traffic fatalities and the data speaks for itself: where we’ve installed these cameras, red-light running and related crashes have dropped 73 percent. In the coming months, we will be analyzing crash data to determine the most effective and equitable way to expand the use of this critical safety tool. We thank Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, Assemblymember Dinowitz, Senator Gounardes, and elected officials at both the city and state levels for their support to make our streets safer.”

Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said, “Today we get it right on red! Thanks to Governor Hochul, sponsors Senator Gournardes and Assemblymember Dinowitz, plus all the advocates who showed up in force, New York City is able to expand its red-light camera four-fold—changing traffic behaviors and catching the worst violators red-handed. We are getting vehicular menaces off the road and keeping New Yorkers safe—a true win.”

Legislation S2812A/A5259A extends authorization for New York City’s existing red light camera program until 2027 and increases the maximum number of intersections with a red light camera from 150 to 600.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, "The logic is simple: most drivers don’t run red lights. And those drivers, along with everyone else, are safer when the ones who do are held accountable," said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. That’s why I passed legislation to increase the number of cameras to 600 intersections citywide. Three decades of data makes it clear: red light cameras reduce crashes and save lives. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this important expansion into law so more New Yorkers are safe on our streets, however they get around.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, "Today's signing of A.5259A is a monumental step forward for the safety of New Yorkers. By expanding the number of intersections with red light cameras in New York City from 150 to 600, we are taking strong action to curb reckless driving and reduce traffic fatalities. This legislation reinforces our commitment to using proven technology to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul and State Senator Gounardes to make our roads safer and hold dangerous drivers accountable. With these additional cameras, we will help save lives, prevent tragedies across our city, and reduce the number of interactions between police and motorists."

This legislative package also focuses on protecting students by establishing a new speed camera program in Kingston, increasing penalties for passing stopped school buses, and mandating seatbelt requirements for charter buses. These new laws reaffirm New York State's commitment to protecting students across New York State.

Legislation S.8607A/A.9359A authorizes the City of Kingston to establish a speed camera program for up to three school zones, protecting children on their way to and from school.

Legislation S.9504A/A.3120A increases penalties for overtaking and passing a school bus. The fine for a third or subsequent violation within three years will rise from $1,000 to $1,500. This targets repeat offenders specifically.

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Improving safety on the roads is a constant battle. The bills signed today are our most recent efforts in that regard. This package includes two important bills regarding bus safety. A.3120-A increases the maximum penalty for those that illegally pass a stopped school bus and builds on our successful camera enforcement law. A.8557 requires the use of seatbelts on charter buses introduced in response to last year’s fatal crash in Orange County. It is critical that everyone use seatbelts and safety equipment on every form of transportation. These bills will help save lives. I thank the Governor for signing them into law.”

Legislation S9361/A8557 requires all passengers on charter buses over the age of 8 to use the seatbelts provided.

Lastly, Legislation S760B/A402B expands the reckless driving statute to include parking lots. Parking lots will be defined as private property with capacity for four or more cars, contiguous to premises and a roadway, parking lots adjacent to one- or two-family residences are exempt.

State Senator John Liu said, “Car takeovers in parking lots, where drivers engage in reckless speeding, donuts and burnouts, has long plagued residents of New York. Our bill gives law enforcement greater ability to react quickly and decisively when these dangerous popup takeovers arise so that those responsible face consequences for endangering public safety. Many thanks to Governor Hochul for addressing this important community concern by signing our legislation into law.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “No one should get away with driving in a way that endangers others. Our neighborhoods deserve to be safe for everyone,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic. “With the signing of this law, law enforcement will be able to hold reckless drivers accountable in these often-overlooked spaces. Thank you Governor Hochul for continuously ensuring the safety of our communities.”

State Senator Iwen Chu said, "Many residents have raised concerns about reckless driving in our neighborhoods. I am proud to support this important legislation to provide the city with the necessary tools to curb dangerous driving behaviors and enhance safety for seniors, children, cyclists, and pedestrians. It's a vital step in protecting everyone on the streets in our community."