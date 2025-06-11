$325M in Grants for Clean Water Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $325 million in new funding is available for the next round of the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grants program. This significant investment will help municipalities across the state repair, upgrade and modernize the drinking water and sewer systems, directly safeguarding public health, improving water quality, and driving economic growth. This funding underscores Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to clean water, public health and affordability. By improving infrastructure, the State is not only protecting drinking water and the environment, but also creating good paying jobs in manufacturing, engineering and construction–all while providing crucial financial relief to New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers deserve clean water, and we’re delivering,” Governor Hochul said. “This $325 million investment is about action, not promises. We’re modernizing our critical infrastructure, tackling PFAS contamination head-on, and giving communities the tools they need to build strong, safe, modern water systems, while keeping utility rates affordable for hardworking families. This is how we protect public health, cut costs, and lay the foundation for lasting progress in New York.”

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) will open the grant round on June 20, when applications, guidance and webinar information will be posted to efc.ny.gov. EFC’s website can also connect applicants to the Community Assistance Teams, who can help local governments address their water infrastructure needs and provide tips for submitting competitive applications. Applications will be due September 12.

This grant round advances Governor Hochul’s comprehensive clean water and affordability agendas by continuing enhanced grant awards for projects that address some of New York’s most urgent water quality needs:

PFAS Treatment: Eligible projects that address water systems with emerging contaminants above the State determined maximum contaminant level (MCL) will be awarded 70 percent of net eligible project costs. Water systems with emerging contaminant levels between the federal proposed level and the state level will also get enhanced scoring. For all other projects, including those addressing federal MCLs but below the state's maximum allowed level, a municipality can receive $5 million or now up to 70 percent of eligible project costs, whichever is less. These improvements to the State’s program are designed to help communities be better prepared to comply with future federal standards and proactively safeguard public health.

Even with substantial state support for water infrastructure, many small municipalities still face financial barriers. To address this, Governor Hochul is once again directing EFC to double grants from 25 percent to 50 percent of the net eligible project costs for small struggling communities. This enhanced funding will significantly reduce the financial strain on local ratepayers. Further, EFC's Community Assistance Teams will continue their dedicated work on helping small and rural communities access state and federal investments to address their water infrastructure needs.

Additionally, municipalities are encouraged to submit applications for other eligible projects including:

Wastewater treatment plant construction or upgrades

Sewer system extensions or rehabilitations

Disinfection and advanced treatment technologies to improve water quality

Installation or improvement of drinking water treatment systems

Replacement or rehabilitation of aging water mains and service lines

Replacement of lead service lines

Collaborative projects between municipalities to share services or infrastructure

Cost-effective regional approaches to water and sewer infrastructure challenges

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “This funding is a game-changer for communities across New York. We’re helping local governments tackle urgent water challenges, from replacing aging pipes to eliminating dangerous contaminants like PFAS, while supporting Governor Hochul’s commitment to affordability. These grants are about impact and ensuring every community has access to clean, safe water for generations to come.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul remains steadfast in her commitment to ensuring New Yorkers have clean water by providing grant opportunities that make getting shovels in the ground an affordable reality. The State Health Department’s Bureau of Water Supply Protection will continue to work with municipalities to update critical infrastructure, remove lead and combat PFAS in drinking water so that the public can be confident their health is protected now and for years to come.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York is leading the nation in a comprehensive approach to protect public health and the environment. This investment of an additional $325 million to improve clean water infrastructure and address emerging containments is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to delivering clean water to New Yorkers. This investment in local communities highlights Governor Hochul’s dedication to advancing water infrastructure improvements to enhance water quality while keeping costs down for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “This major investment from the state in the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grants program will extend financial support where it is most needed. Maintaining safe, accessible drinking water infrastructure, eliminating contaminants like PFAS and addressing critical sewer needs are all integral to future growth and prosperity. Governor Hochul, the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and my colleagues in the State Legislature deserve thanks for securing this important financial commitment.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “Communities across New York will greatly benefit from this critical funding. Local governments desperately need assistance to modernize their water infrastructure to tackle emerging contaminants such as PFAS, and to repair and upgrade aging drinking water and sewer systems. The needs are great, and I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize these essential grant programs.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York has invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.