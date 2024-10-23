Arctic Wolf Supports Cybersecurity Training Cohort with CyberUp

At Arctic Wolf, we believe in supporting the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.” — Mark Manglicmot

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberUp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the cybersecurity skills gap, is excited to announce Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, as the official sponsor of its current cybersecurity training cohort. This collaboration emphasizes Arctic Wolf's commitment to fostering new talent in the cybersecurity industry and addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in this critical field.CyberUp's training program provides individuals from diverse backgrounds with hands-on experience, mentorship, and certifications needed to launch successful careers in cybersecurity. Thanks to Arctic Wolf's sponsorship, this cohort will benefit from additional resources, guidance, and exposure to cutting-edge security technologies.“We are thrilled to have Arctic Wolf on board as our latest sponsor,” said Tony Bryan, Executive Director of CyberUp.“Their support enables us to provide high-quality training to our participants and continue our mission of bridging the skills gap in cybersecurity.”“At Arctic Wolf, we believe in supporting the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” said Mark Manglicmot, Senior Vice President of security Services, Arctic Wolf. “CyberUp’s training program aligns perfectly with our goal of building a stronger, more resilient security community, and we’re proud to be part of this impactful initiative.”This partnership reflects a shared vision between Arctic Wolf and CyberUp to expand opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals and to ensure that businesses across the nation have access to the skilled talent they need to combat today’s evolving cyber threats.About CyberUpCyberUp is a non-profit organization dedicated to elevating the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. For more information, visit https://wecyberup.org

