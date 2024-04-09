CyberUp Receives Recognition and Support from NIST for Community-Based Cybersecurity Workforce Development
CyberUp receives a national grant from NIST/NICE to expand St. Louis region's cybersecurity efforts and partnerships.
We're thrilled by the support from NIST, which will not only strengthen CyberUp's efforts but also unite the St. Louis’ cybersecurity community and fortify our region.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberUp, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the cybersecurity skills gap, is thrilled to announce its recognition and support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NIST recently awarded $3.6 million in funding to advance community-based cybersecurity workforce development initiatives, with CyberUp being among the distinguished recipients.
This grant focuses on creating a space for St. Louis that promotes cybersecurity training, education, and much more. The funding will also play a crucial role in supporting the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals while fostering inclusive opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the field.
"We're thrilled by the support from NIST, which will not only strengthen CyberUp's efforts but also unite the St. Louis’ cybersecurity community and fortify our region," emphasized Tony Bryan, Executive Director of CyberUp. "This funding serves as a catalyst for bringing together diverse stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and ultimately strengthening our collective resilience against cyber threats. It's a pivotal moment that will undoubtedly propel us forward in advancing cybersecurity education and workforce development for the betterment of our community and beyond."
CyberUp's innovative approach focuses on providing accessible and hands-on training, mentorship, and career pathways to individuals interested in pursuing careers in cybersecurity. CyberUp strives to bridge the gap between talent supply and demand in the cybersecurity workforce through partnerships with industry leaders, educational institutions, and community organizations.
With NIST's support, CyberUp will further amplify its impact by bringing the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem together. The funding will enable CyberUp to develop new initiatives, expand its training infrastructure, and provide additional resources to participants, ensuring they are equipped to excel in today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape.
CyberUp expresses gratitude to NIST for its generous support and looks forward to leveraging this partnership to make a lasting impact on the cybersecurity industry and the communities it serves.
