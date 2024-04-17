Boeing Bolsters Veteran Transitioning into Cybersecurity with Support for CyberUp’s LevelUp Training
Boeing sponsors CyberUp's LevelUp Training for veterans, bridging the military-civilian tech gap, and fostering diverse cybersecurity talent.
We are immensely grateful for Boeing's continued support, which significantly amplifies our efforts to train the next wave of veteran cybersecurity experts.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers in technology, Boeing continues its sponsorship of CyberUp's LevelUp Training cohort tailored for veterans. This collaboration focuses on mitigating the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals while fostering a diverse talent pool within the tech sector.
CyberUp, a nonprofit leader in cybersecurity education and workforce development, champions the cause of closing the cybersecurity skills gap. The LevelUp Training program, created with veterans in mind, aims to arm participants with the essential skills and knowledge to secure and succeed in cybersecurity roles. The curriculum covers the most in-demand skills related to current threats, automation, zero trust, IoT, and risk, preparing veterans for a smooth transition to civilian tech roles.
Tony Bryan, Executive Director of CyberUp, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership with Boeing, highlighting its impact: "We are immensely grateful for Boeing's continued support, which significantly amplifies our efforts to train the next wave of veteran cybersecurity experts. This collaboration elevates the caliber and scope of our LevelUp Training program and a mutual dedication to filling the growing demand for competent cybersecurity professionals."
Thanks to Boeing’s partnership, the veteran-focused LevelUp Training cohort is set to offer access to elite cybersecurity professionals, cutting-edge resources, and hands-on experience in addressing contemporary cyber threats.
“Boeing is committed to supporting programs that provide resources and workforce opportunities for veterans making the transition from the military to civilian life,” said Chris Bray, Central Region Senior Manager Boeing Global Engagement “The LevelUp Training initiative aligns with Boeing's strategic vision for technology’s future and reinforces the cybersecurity framework essential for protecting global digital infrastructure.”
For more details about the LevelUp Training program and application processes, please visit CyberUp's website.
About CyberUp
CyberUp is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the cybersecurity workforce by sparking curiosity, honing talent, and transforming career paths. For more information, please visit https://wecyberup.org.
About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.
