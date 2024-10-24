UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo: A Modern Story of Tradition and Victory Set to Deliver a Knockout in NYC’s Times Square

NYC's Times Square Billboard UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo: A Modern Story of Tradition and Victory Lawrence A. Kane Kris Wilder NYC Big Book Award

Authors Kris Wilder and Lawrence Kane Kick "UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo: A Modern Story of Tradition & Victory" to New Heights with the NYC Big Book Award.

These guys can fight and write. This is full contact fiction!” — William C. Dietz, NY Times Bestselling Author

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo: A Modern Story of Tradition and Victory" is set to deliver a powerful punch to the heart of NYC's Times Square with its recent NYC Big Book Award win. This captivating tale of tradition and triumph has been honored as the NYC Big Book Award Winner in Multicultural Fiction and a Distinguished Favorite in General Fiction.Kane and Wilder are among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the NYC Big Book Award set to illuminate NYC's Times Square with "UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo:" this Saturday.The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the " INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD " magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key book titles."UMA: Champion of the Seven Dojo: A Modern Story of Tradition and Victory"In a world where honor and strength collide, an unlikely hero embarks on a journey of a lifetime... to find the heart of martial arts. A down-on-his-luck young man joins forces with a Japanese journalist. They travel the West of America to see for themselves what martial arts have become, what they have been, and hopefully what they can be. Discover the strength that lies within, joining David, Seiji, and the beautiful Yo. The world and the not-so-hidden enemies from David’s own karate club block the path.“This book will entertain you, inform you, and even challenge you, all through a martial artist’s eyes.” — Phil Elmore, Bestselling Author, Editor, Journalist, and Voice Actor“An absolutely captivating and exhilarating read that hooked me from the first page! Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this incredible journey.” — Melissa G. Wilson, 5-Time Bestselling Author“This is martial arts fiction that’s as good as fact—real, well observed, rewarding and ultimately very satisfying.” — Goran Powell, Eric Hoffer Award-winning author of Chojun: A Novel“The authors seamlessly fuse genuine martial arts expertise with a spellbinding narrative, leaving me eagerly anticipating each page.” — Jeremy Lesniak, Whistlekick Martial Arts“A powerful and enthralling story of honor and resilience. It serves as a great reminder that even in the darkest of times, the echoes of valor continue to resonate.” — Nona, Amazon Bestselling Author of the TORC the CAT children’s book series“A magnificent coming of age story with our protagonist faced with the most realistic and genuinely unlikeable bad guys I’ve ever seen in a fictional work.” — C.R. Jahn, author of FTW Self DefenseNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, BiggerPockets, Blackstone Publishing, Flatiron Books, Forefront Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, McGraw Hill, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Thomas Nelson, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, and Westminster John Knox Press. “We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the best-selling authorsKris Wilder was inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2018. He holds black belt rankings in karate, judo, and taekwondo. The bestselling author of 32 books, he has been interviewed by CNN, FOX, Nickelodeon, The Howard Stern Show, and more.Lawrence Kane was inducted into SIG Sourcing Supernova Hall of Fame in 2018. He has been studying and teaching martial arts since 1970. The bestselling author of 30 books, he has been interviewed by FOX, Forbes, Fighting Arts, Police Magazine, CPO Strategy, and more.

