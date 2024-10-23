Protecting public spaces and critical infrastructure from terrorist attacks focus of OSCE workshop in North Macedonia

From 21 to 22 October 2024, government officials and experts gathered in Skopje for an interactive workshop on protecting critical infrastructure and soft targets from terrorist attacks. The workshop was organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

“The expert discussion and training on soft targets and critical infrastructure via Project PROTECT, as well as the practical exercises organized by the OSCE, are of exceptional importance and will be of great benefit in reforming and strengthening the system for the prevention and protection of the soft targets and critical infrastructure,” said Pavle Trajanov, National Coordinator for the Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism and Counter-Terrorism of the Republic of North Macedonia in his opening remarks.

Experts and practitioners from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Crisis Management Centre, Intelligence Agency, Agency for National Security, Chamber of the Republic of North Macedonia for Private Security explored effective practices for protecting vulnerable targets from terrorist attacks. The workshop covered a range of topics including processes for identifying and prioritizing vulnerable targets, assessing and managing risks, engaging in public-private partnerships, enacting security measures, building resilience frameworks, and communicating effectively with the public during emergency situations. The participants also had an opportunity to hear insights from independent technical experts and a guest lecturer from the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

During the workshop, break-out working groups were organized as well as a simulation exercise where participants worked through several stages of the response to a terrorist attack at a hospital. The practical exercise allowed participants to discuss multi-stakeholder co-ordination and effective incident response practices. These will be further enhanced later this week with table-top simulation exercises for commanders and first responders.

“Project PROTECT plays a crucial role here as we recognize that when terrorists carry out acts of violence across the world, they specifically target critical infrastructure, soft targets and public spaces. Therefore, it is our shared responsibility to reinforce the security of these spaces while also preserving their accessibility and utility to the public. And while this is a shared responsibility, it is also a shared challenge. No country has the single best solution for the protection of vulnerable targets from terrorist attacks. Instead, what we see are good practices from the lived experiences of each OSCE participating State,” said Paul Martin, Senior Police Adviser at the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

The workshop has been the fourth activity under the OSCE’s Project PROTECT. Project PROTECT enhances national approaches to protecting vulnerable targets from terrorist threats and other hazards in a manner that integrates compliance with human rights.

This workshop was organized with financial support from the United States of America.