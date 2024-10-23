SDDOT Receives Special Transportation Circumstances (STC) Grant Program Funds for Statewide Rail Projects

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, SD - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has awarded the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) approximately $54 million in funding through the Special Transportation Circumstances (STC) Grant Program. The projects will benefit short line railroads that serve as a crucial link in the rail supply chain. Selected projects will upgrade tracks, improve highway-rail grade crossings, construct new track, and more.

“The SDDOT had six proposed projects selected for FY2022/23 STC grant program funding,” said Secretary Joel Jundt. “The selected projects are key to providing economic growth and increasing safety and efficiency for rail services across South Dakota and we appreciate Congress’ continued support in funding this important federal program.”

Sisseton Milbank Railroad Culvert Rehabilitation Project ($4,051,000 in total project funds) The proposed project includes construction to replace, install, refurbish, lengthen, and realign culverts along the Sisseton Milbank Railroad (SMRR) Main Line to improve drainage and increase track stability. The SMRR will provide a 20 percent non-federal match.

Ringneck & Western Railroad Grade Stabilization and Repair Project ($10,389,000 in total project funds) The proposed project includes construction for the purchase and installation of approximately 31,600 ties, 17,000 tons of ballast, 44 miles of surfacing, the replacement of the culverts and bridgework. The Ringneck & Western Railroad will provide a 20 percent non-federal match.

Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad Upper Black Hills Corridor Upgrade Project ($20,089,000 in total project funds) The proposed project includes construction to upgrade approximately 16 miles of rail, replace or upgrade 34 structures, install new turnouts, perform surfacing, make at-grade rail crossing improvements, and enhance ballast on the Upper Black Hills portion of the Pierre & Eastern Railroad, Inc. (RCP&E) mainline. The RCP&E will provide a 30 percent non-federal match.

SD Britton Railroad Line Rehabilitation ($22,000,000 in total funds) The proposed project includes construction to replace switches and installation of new concrete crossings along the State owned Britton Railroad Line. The State of South Dakota will contribute $2,640,054.12 and DMVW Railroad, who is the sublease holder, will contribute $1,760,036 in funds, totaling a 20 percent non-federal match.

Dakota & Iowa (D&I) Railroad Main Line Rail Relay Project ($12,447,000 in total project funds) The proposed project includes construction to replace approximately 12 miles of worn-out legacy jointed rail with modern 115 pound continuously welded ribbon rail and required componentry. The D&I Railroad will provide a 20 percent non-federal match.

Belle Fourche Industrial and Rail Park Track Expansion Project ($1,204,000 in total project funds) The proposed project includes construction of approximately 110 feet of track realignment of the existing track, approximately 2,695 ft of new track construction and the installation of one new turnout. The Belle Fourche Economic Development Corporation will provide a 20 percent non-federal match.

