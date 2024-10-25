SCDC Attends S.H.A.P.E. Community Center’s 55th Anniversary Gala

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCDC had the privilege of attending S.H.A.P.E. Community Center’s gala, held at the historic Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. The landmark event celebrated 55 years of dedicated service, honoring its profound legacy while embracing the future with the theme, “Our Past, Our Foundation, Our Future, Our Purpose.”For over five decades, S.H.A.P.E. has been a beacon of hope and a force for change, providing a safe and nurturing environment and vital resources for Houston’s African American community and beyond. From its pivotal role in Houston’s Civil Rights Movement to its broad array of impactful programs—including youth development, elder care, cultural celebrations, disaster relief, and advocacy—S.H.A.P.E. has positively influenced and transformed countless lives.SCDC staff, alongside Advisory Board Member Dr. James Heggie, were treated to an evening of inspiring performances by SE7EN and the KoumanKe’le African Dance and Drum Ensemble. The event featured powerful keynote addresses by Dr. Marcus D. Cosby of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and Dr. Abdul Haleem Muhammad, who emphasized the importance of building resilient communities and the shared responsibility to uplift Houston’s underserved populations.The evening also included a heartfelt tribute to the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, celebrating her tireless advocacy for justice, equality, and progress in Houston’s communities.The evening not only celebrated S.H.A.P.E.’s extraordinary achievements but also looked forward to the continued growth and impact of this vital community organization. SCDC is proud to stand with S.H.A.P.E. in advancing justice and opportunity and remains committed to supporting their mission to enhance proven programs that foster community, empowerment, and growth.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.