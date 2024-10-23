Tranzon Alderfer Announces Auction of Prime 30,310 SF Office Building in Downtown Wilmington, DE

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Alderfer is excited to announce the auction of a premier 30,310 square foot office building in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Delaware. This partially leased income-producing property will be auctioned on November 11th as part of Tranzon’s National Auction Event.Building Highlights:• Partially Leased with Anchor Tenant, Artisans Bank• Located in the Central Business District• ADA compliant and elevator-served• Rooftop solar panels, lowering utility costs.• On-Site Amenities: Includes a gym• Downtown Development District and Opportunity Zones, offering potential tax incentives for investors."This property sits in the center of Wilmington’s Business District, steps from the Court House and between PNC, WSFS, Chase, Citizens and some of the largest banks in the country.” said Bob Dann, Broker and Auctioneer of Tranzon Auction Company. "With its prime location it would make an excellent office for a law firm or business headquarters."Auction Details:• Property Address: 219 West Ninth St. Wilmington, DE 19801• Auction Date: 11/12/24 1:00pm ET• Auction Location: Online at www.tranzon.com • Preview Dates: 10/29 & 11/5 - 12:00PM - 2:00PM ETHow to Participate: Interested bidders are invited to attend property tours, call Tranzon Alderfer at 800-577-8845. More pictures, floorplans, property specifications, auction terms, and bidding process can be found on the Tranzon website.About Tranzon: Tranzon is a leading real estate auction company with a proven track record of successfully selling properties across the United States. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Tranzon provides clients with innovative solutions to achieve their real estate goals.

