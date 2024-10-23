MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/23/2024

October 23, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 23, 2024

On 10/16/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler was conducting a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road when the driver of the vehicle, identified as Marvin Laquawn Rash, 39 of Lexington Park, MD became uncooperative and charged at Sr Tpr Oyler. While attempting to detain Rash for his erratic behavior, he pulled away. Rash was eventually taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order x2, Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing & Hindering. A traffic citation was also issued, driving motor vehicle off roadway while passing vehicle.

On 10/20/2024, Tpr Spruell responded to a residence on S Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD for the report of someone violating a protective order. Investigation revealed that John Edward Nichols, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was violating an active protective order. He initially resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers on scene, but was able to be taken into custody. Nichols was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Disorderly Conduct, Second Degree Assault x4, and Obstructing & Hindering.

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/21/2024, John Otha Dickens III, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/23/2024, Thomas Richard Emerson, 42 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov