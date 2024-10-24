Calmerry - Key Improvements to Empower Therapists and Enhance Client Care

I like that it allows clients and counselors the ability to use a virtual site in the comfort of their own home. I also like a feature that clients can utilize such as mood check-ins and journaling.” — Michelle Beard, CADC-CAS

DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calmerry , one of the leading online therapy platforms for anxiety in 2024 according to Forbes, is excited to share a range of improvements aimed at better supporting the therapists who cooperate with the platform. These updates, introduced over the past year, are focused on building stronger connections between therapists and clients, streamlining processes, and meeting the real needs of mental health professionals.To boost therapist engagement and motivation, a new Performance System has been implemented within the therapist’s account, encouraging more productive interactions with clients. Additionally, a new monitoring process has been launched to track these interactions, ensuring that the quality of care remains consistently high without violating HIPAA.Understanding the importance of feedback, over 25 meetings have been held with therapists to identify areas for improvement. Here are a few takeaways from what therapists say about Calmerry:“I love the Calmerry platform. I think it's great. It's a new addition to the technology that we're using nowadays.I do like Calmerry and because of the referral, I don't have to really go out and seek and find referrals.” - Diana Johnson, LCDC“I really like the Calmerry platform. I think it’s pretty easy to use and you have the app, it’s really helpful. I like that the app is pretty streamlined , so as soon as you open it you can find things easily.” - Angela Gordon, L.P.C.C“I like that it allows clients and counselors the ability to use a virtual site in the comfort of their own home. I also like the many features that clients can utilize such as mood check-ins and journaling.” - Michelle Beard, CADC-CASAdditionally, the onboarding experience has been improved by introducing video tutorials that simplify the setup process for both new and current therapists. Furthermore, therapists now have the option to schedule one-on-one sessions with a Personal Manager, offering personalized support to resolve any issues quickly.Therapists' input and preferences on feature requests were also considered, and their suggestions have been added to the product roadmap to ensure that future platform developments align with their needs. To further strengthen trust, the verification process has been enhanced, now including checks through Psypact to ensure that all therapists fully utilize their capacity and can assist more clients on their mental health journey.These improvements are part of Calmerry’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive and efficient environment for therapists, which will ultimately lead to better outcomes for the clients they serve.

