Calmerry Expands Access to Comprehensive Mental Health Care Through Consultants, Brokers and EAPs

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calmerry , a HIPAA-compliant online mental health platform, is extending its reach by partnering with other providers in employee health and wellness solutions. The goal is to revolutionize traditional Employee Assistance Programs by offering flexible, affordable, and easily accessible online therapy and coaching to improve the quality of mental health care.In today’s fast-changing workplace environment, it's essential to meet employees’ unique needs with on-demand access to benefits, while also understanding how employee well-being and data-driven insights can intersect to create a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.Calmerry brings together advanced technology and data-driven insights with a personalized, human-centered approach to boost the utilization and engagement of corporate mental health programs. A strong focus is placed on the end-user experience and satisfaction to drive positive outcomes.Following the successful launch of Calmerry for Business and its support of over 30 employers and non-profit organizations, the company has expanded its collaborations to include primary care clinics, benefits collectives, and talent advisory providers.The partnership programs offer customized mental health plans with flexible budget allocations tailored to the needs of employers and partners across various industries and business sizes.“The LYLA team is thrilled by this partnership. After significant diligence, no other mental health company can match the level of responsiveness, immediate access to incredible providers and thoughtful continuous care that Calmerry brings to our very fortunate users,” said Marsha McVicker Founder & CEO @ LYLA, a leader in the employee benefits and wellness industry that brings 20+ years of of healthcare and corporate experience to the partnership“Our focus on affordable and accessible therapy, combined with flexibility and personalized approach, has resonated with over 70K users. However, there is still room for growth through strategic partnerships. Our goal is to increase the visibility of Calmerry’s services, attract more clients, and ultimately improve mental health support for a broader audience, including underserved communities and rural areas,” said Albina Galiza, Deputy CEO of Calmerry.The Calmerry for Business program includes:Personalized matching with a national network of licensed, vetted mental health providers, averaging 9 years of practice experience. Members can switch counselors until they find the best fit for their needs.Unlimited text therapy and live video sessions with their dedicated providers from anywhere - via Web Browser or the Calmerry Mobile AppComplimentary self-help toolbox, including guided mood tracking and journaling, clinically validated self-assessments, weekly access reports, and a library of mental health resources from experts.Technical Support and Customer Care Team.Employers and Partners receive:Flexible corporate packages and subscription models, with options to pay per active session or per member.A dedicated account manager and an admin panel for easy onboarding, benefit communication, and enhanced member utilization.Real-time analytics dashboards to track ROI and program effectiveness.Tailored services, such as personalized content, group sessions, or training for managers and employees, designed to address organizational mental health trends.Schedule a live demo with a company representative to explore Calmerry’s solutions and partnership programs, designed to provide immediate access to quality mental health care for your clients’ employees: Book a DemoFor more information, please contact albina_galiza@calmerry.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/albina-galiza/ or visit Calmerry for Business.

