WYDOT to open US 14 – expect delays, reduced speed limit, heavy traffic, and truck restrictions

Sheridan, Wyo—US 14 from Dayton to Burgess Junction has been closed due to the Elk Fire. Recent moisture and containment of over fifty percent have offered some relief to the Sheridan community and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The road will be opened to traffic on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Over the past few weeks, WYDOT District 4 and the Wyoming Highway Patrol have been in constant communication with Incident Command to determine when US 14 would be safe for both fire crews and the traveling public.

Approximately twenty miles of this route received damage to over eight thousand feet of guardrail, thirty signs, and multiple delineators.

After assessing the damage, and determining and procuring the necessary materials and manpower needed to prepare this route for traffic, WYDOT crews exceeded expectations by working diligently on making the necessary repairs in a timely manner, resulting in the ability to open US 14 for the traveling public sooner than expected.

With the opening of US 14 between Dayton and Burgess Junction, motorists should expect a reduced speed limit of 30 mph, lane closures, flagging operations, pilot cars, increased patrol presence, and maintenance activity within the fire zone.

With the exception of authorized Elk Fire equipment, WYDOT has placed a No Truck Restriction on this route.

WYDOT appreciates the traveling public for their patience and understanding during this difficult time and asks motorists to be mindful of the road conditions, changing weather, and the potential of increased traffic while navigating this route are encouraged to use the designated pullouts for any stopping or photo opportunities.

The Bighorn National Forest closure boundaries and road closures remain in place and will be enforced. Cabin owners are asked to contact their permit administrator regarding access.