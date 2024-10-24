FidoCure Expands Global Footprint with Key Presentations at FAVA Congress in Korea

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FidoCure , a leader in AI-driven precision oncology for dogs, announces its participation in the 23rd Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations (FAVA) Congress , taking place October 25-27, 2024, in Daejeon, Korea. Dr. Lucas Rodrigues, FidoCure's Head of Veterinary Research, will deliver two presentations highlighting the company's advancements in canine cancer treatment and genetic research.The presentations at FAVA 2024 illustrate FidoCure's growing international influence and commitment to advancing veterinary oncology on a global scale. Dr. Rodrigues will share insights from the company's extensive research in precision medicine and targeted therapies, focusing on practical applications for veterinary professionals worldwide."FidoCure's participation at FAVA 2024 comes at a pivotal time in the global pet care market, which is experiencing unprecedented growth," said Christina Lopes, CEO of FidoCure. "As the industry leader in AI-driven precision oncology, we're uniquely positioned to shape the future of veterinary cancer care across international markets. By sharing our innovative research and technology with veterinary professionals in Asia and beyond, we're expanding access to advanced cancer treatments for dogs worldwide."Dr. Rodrigues's first presentation, "Decoding Canine Cancer: Exploring Genetic Alterations and Their Impact on Treatment," will explore the critical role of genetic testing and next-generation sequencing in veterinary oncology. The session will examine how genetic profiles influence treatment strategies and the development of targeted therapies.His second presentation, "Implementing Small Molecules for Targeted Therapy in Canine Cancer," will provide practical guidance for veterinary professionals on integrating targeted therapies into their practice. The talk will cover various small-molecule treatments, along with real-world protocols for clinical implementation.These presentations reflect FidoCure's dedication to enhancing veterinary oncology practices globally while supporting the development of more effective, tailored cancer treatments for dogs worldwide. As the company continues to broaden its international reach, it remains focused on improving outcomes for canine cancer patients and supporting the veterinary professionals who care for them.###ABOUT FIDOCURE BY THE ONE HEALTH COMPANYFidoCure is an AI-driven precision oncology company that is transforming cancer care for dogs. FidoCure has created the world’s largest canine cancer dataset, with over 2 billion data points collected from patients treated in its network of 1,350 veterinary clinics. Learn more at www.fidocure.com For media inquiries, please contact:HAUS at FidoCure@hausb.io

