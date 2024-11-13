Niron Magnetics Strengthens its Engineering Capabilities with New Vice President of Magnet Engineering and Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niron Magnetics , the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets, announced the appointment of Jeff Calvert as Vice President of Magnet Engineering & Operations. In this role, Calvert will oversee Niron’s advanced magnet engineering initiatives and operational strategies, driving innovation in the development and production of Niron’s Clean Earth Magnettechnology, designed to reduce reliance on rare earth elements in key industries.“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Niron team,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “His extensive background in magnet engineering and proven leadership in operational and engineering roles across critical industries like defense, aerospace, and automotive make him a great asset. Jeff’s expertise will be a great addition in advancing our technology and scaling our manufacturing processes.”Jeff Calvert brings over 35 years of engineering and operations experience focused on rare-earth permanent magnet (REPM) materials. His career includes roles in development and process engineering, quality and safety management, and executive leadership in both domestic and international production environments. Before joining Niron, Jeff held leadership positions at several notable magnet manufacturers, including UGIMAG, Magnequench, and Arnold Magnetic Technologies, as well as magnet and assembly fabricators such as Precision Magnetics, Energy Conversion Systems, and TDA Magnetics, where he was employee No. 2 in the company's successful 10-year start-up journey.Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Materials Engineering, with a focus on magnetic materials, from the University of Dayton.“I am excited to join Niron Magnetics,” said Calvert. “The opportunity to contribute to the commercialization of a new, clean permanent magnet material goes hand-in-hand with my passion for sustainable engineering solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Niron to advance our mission and expand our impact on critical industries.”With Jeff’s leadership in magnet engineering and operations, Niron is well-positioned to expand its capabilities and further its commitment to creating accessible, sustainable magnetic solutions for industries around the world.To learn more about Niron Magnetics and its Clean Earth Magnet technology, please visit https://nironmagnetics.com About Niron MagneticsNiron Magnetics is scaling the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company’s proprietary Clean Earth Magnet technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that are inherently high magnetization, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation in various industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

