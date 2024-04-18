Leading Animal Health Expert Dr. Fabian Kausche Joins FidoCure Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- FidoCure, an AI-driven precision medicine platform for canine cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Fabian Kausche to its advisory board.
“I strongly believe that applying data, artificial intelligence, and technology across all phases of the drug development cycle and delivery of care will be necessary to transform pet care and meet pet owners' expectations,” said Dr. Kausche, a leader in animal and human healthcare. “FidoCure is at the forefront of this effort, combining data and AI to predict the best treatment approaches while accelerating the development, launch and market update of new products. I am excited to partner with this team, working alongside them to advance precision medicine in animal health.”
Dr. Fabian Kausche is an experienced executive and board member with proven technical and leadership abilities in diverse areas ranging from R&D to Sales. He has many years of successful experience in executive committees managing multi-billion dollar businesses, most notably as Chairman of PetMedix from Series A through their successful acquisition by Zoetis. As an experienced board member and scientific advisor for startups, established companies, and private equity, he is recognized for skillfully leading biopharma R&D organizations from Animal Health to Consumer Health.
Dr. Kausche held subsequent positions as Global Head of Research & Development for three of the top eight global Animal Health companies: Novartis Animal Health, Merial, and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. In addition to his extensive Animal Health R&D experience, he gained expertise in human health as head of R&D for Novartis Consumer Health. Prior to that, he also successfully led a companion animal sales force for Novartis Animal Health. A native of Germany, Dr. Kausche received a veterinary degree from the Hannover Veterinary School. He subsequently completed a Master's of Science degree at Iowa State University then returned to Europe and obtained the German Ph.D. (Dr.med.vet.) in a combination program between the Hannover Medical and Veterinary Schools. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School having completed their Advanced Management Program in 2005.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kausche to our advisory board,” said Christina Lopes, Founder and CEO of FidoCure by the One Health Company. “His extensive experience and expertise in animal and human health industries in both biological and pharmaceutical research and development will be invaluable as we continue our mission to fight cancer on both ends of the leash.”
ABOUT FIDOCURE
FidoCure is an AI-driven precision oncology company translating information into improved patient outcomes and novel treatments. With the world’s largest library of canine cancer data, and tools to make that data accessible and useful, FidoCure provides AI-driven precision medicine solutions to veterinarians to deliver personalized patient care, and in parallel facilitates accelerated discovery, development, and delivery of new therapeutics. Its goal is for each canine patient to benefit from the learnings of the patients that came before by providing veterinarians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. FidoCure is backed by premier technology and biotech investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Polaris Partners and Y-Combinator. Learn more at www.fidocure.com.
