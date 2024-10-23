Chamblee, GA (October 23, 2024) – At the request of the Chamblee Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Chamblee, Georgia. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that just before 5:00 p.m. on October 22, 2024, investigators with the Lawrenceville Police Department discovered information that led to the location of a man, identified as Terrell Laron Hoggro, age 59, of Lawrenceville, GA, who was wanted on numerous felony arrest warrants associated with armed robberies. The information led investigators to a Quality Inn motel on Northeast Expressway in Chamblee.

As investigators were conducting surveillance and coordinating additional resources to arrest Hoggro, he emerged from a motel room. Investigators immediately attempted to arrest Hoggro outside the motel room. Hoggro pulled a handgun from his waistband and raised it as officers approached. One Lawrenceville Police Department officer shot at Hoggro, hitting him. Officers rendered aid to Hoggro until an ambulance arrived. Hoggro was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hoggro’s body will be taken to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.