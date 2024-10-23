USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application for EB5AN’s Tamarack Resort Rural EB-5 Project

Form I-956F approval means that the project’s documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has now approved Form I-956F exemplar application for its Tamarack Resort rural EB-5 project “We filed the Tamarack Resort I-956F exemplar less than two months ago and are thrilled to already have an approval,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN. “USCIS approved the project in 48 days with zero requests for evidence or other issues. We are pleased to now open the project for EB-5 investment.”With Form I-956F approval, USCIS has reviewed the project’s documents and has found them to be compliant with the EB-5 program. As a result, USCIS has accepted Tamarack Resort’s rural designation, job creation methodology, loan structure, and other key EB-5 investor protections.Silverman added, “The Tamarack Resort is under construction with all required jobs already created for all EB-5 investors. With I-956F project approval, EB-5 investors in Tamarack Resort have only to prove legal source of funds—they face virtually no project-level immigration risk. If their money was obtained legally and they qualify for admission into the United States, they should receive their Green Cards.”Under the EB-5 program, all regional center projects must file Form I-956F. If USCIS denies this petition, USCIS will also deny the project’s EB-5 investors’ immigrant petitions.“Tamarack Resort’s I-956F approval is another in a long list of project approvals for EB5AN under the Reform and Integrity Act,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN. “EB5AN has a perfect record of USCIS compliance. With Tamarack Resort now approved, our EB-5 investors can invest with confidence knowing that USCIS has reviewed and accepted the project as compliant.”Tamarack Resort is a master-planned, all-seasons resort north of Boise, Idaho, near Lake Cascade. The project includes world-class amenities and is America’s only ski, golf, and lake resort. It offers 1,100 skiable acres with 50 runs, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a full-service 200-slip marina.The project is fully financed and construction is underway, with 2,300+ jobs already created—enough to satisfy the job creation requirement for all EB-5 investors.As of October 2024, 103 of 128 (80%) of village condominiums are already sold, representing over $100 million in total sales to date.*****Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.

