Dr. Kimberly Harms' Award-Winning Book 'Are You Ready?' is Set to Light Up NYC Times Square with her NYC Big Book Award

NYC's Times Square billboard featuring "Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For" Author Dr. Kimberly Harms 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Dr. Kimberly Harms' book, "Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die for," helps one create a lasting legacy and prepare your loved ones for the future.

In a deeply moving and practical book 'Are You Ready?:', Dr. Kimberly Harms provides a compassionate guide to helping loved ones navigate one's passing and ensuring one's legacy lives on.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Independent Press Award magazine

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Distinguished Favorite in the 2024 NYC Big Book Awards, "Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For" by Dr. Kimberly Harms provides invaluable support for loved ones and helps create a meaningful legacy.Dr. Kimberly Harms is among a elite group of worldwide authors awarded by the NYC Big Book Award that will be shown in NYC's Times Square.The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the " INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD " magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select collection of key book titles. Harms' book was awarded as the NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in the Death & Dying category."Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For" by Dr. Kimberly HarmsDon’t wait to get ready. Prepare loved ones emotionally.Our graduation from life comes unexpectedly. This book will help to graduate with honors."Are You Ready?:" begins with defining and building on positive legacies such as love, peace, trust, education, and hard work. Then, examines the process of death itself and asks the question: “Is death a grim or gentle reaper?”Lastly, Harms commits the next part as a workbook that contains a complete checklist and discussion of traditional legacy documents. This includes documents such as a will, health care directive, and password record, but also an emotional life insurance plan to psychologically help loved ones deal. The handy templates to encourage writing of legacy letters, reconciliation letters, and even a letter to help our survivors understand the mourning process.Read more about Kimberly Harms at https://www.drkimberlyharms.com/my-story/ In a recent GAB TALKS interview with the president of the NYC Big Book Award, Harms shared her personal experience and expertise as well as addressing aspects of the death-denying culture. The full interview can be found here: https://www.independentpressaward.com/thegabtalks/are-you-ready%3F%3A-how-to-build-a-legacy-to-die-for NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, BiggerPockets, Blackstone Publishing, Flatiron Books, Forefront Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, McGraw Hill, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Thomas Nelson, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, and Westminster John Knox Press. “We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

The GAB TALKS with Dr. Kimberly Harms

