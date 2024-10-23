Be wary of fraudulent supermarket “point expiry scam” SMS to prevent theft of credit card information

MACAU, October 23 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has detected a scam where fraudsters pretend to be major Hong Kong and Macao supermarket chains and randomly send phishing text messages to the public. These messages claim that the points in the recipients’ accounts are about to expire and urge them to click the embedded link to visit a counterfeit supermarket website. The website lures individuals to enter their personal and credit card information by offering gifts that can be exchanged with low points, thereby stealing credit card data to carry out unauthorized large transactions. PJ’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre reminds the public to: Upon receiving a text message alleging that “points are about to expire,” you should contact the organization concerned or use the organization’s official app to manage your account. Do not randomly click on unknown links in the message. Under no circumstances should you enter personal, bank account, or credit card information online without carefully verifying the website's authenticity. If you suspect fraud, use the Judiciary Police’s “Anti-Fraud Program” to check the risk index, or call the Judiciary Police anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 88007777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

