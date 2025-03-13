UTM scholars part of a team awarded Prestigious National Social Science Grant

MACAU, March 13 - The National Social Science Fund of China has awarded a prestigious 2024 grant for Special Research on Cultural Heritage Protection and Inheritance to a transformative project titled “Mechanisms and Pathways for Public Participation in Cultural Heritage Protection.” This research is spearheaded by Chief Expert (首席專家) Prof. Xu Honggang of Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), which serves as the Responsible Unit (責任單位).

This comprehensive research initiative comprises five sub-topics, one of which, titled “Comparative Study on Public Participation Policies and Practices in Cultural Heritage Protection Across Different Systems”, is represented by scholars from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM). The Sub-topic In-charge (子課題負責人) is Prof. Chin Ee Ong, and Dr. Vicky Chen serves as the Key Member (主要成員). Additional sub-topic leaders include Prof. Luo Qiuju, Prof. Zuo Bin, Prof. Zhang Xiaoming of Sun Yat-sen University’s School of Tourism Management, and Prof. Zhang Jinping from Shanghai Opera and Creative Arts College.

The project seeks to establish an innovative framework to evaluate and enhance public participation across multiple sectors, including education, arts, daily life, and media communication. The initiative will culminate in comprehensive policy recommendations aimed at developing a sustainable and effective system for cultural heritage protection. Emphasising education enhancement, arts integration, and cross-department collaboration, the project strives to create a cohesive approach to safeguarding cultural heritage.

Prof. Chin Ee Ong's subtopic focuses on comparative analysis of heritage safeguarding and transmission policies, utilising case studies from Macao China, Singapore, Thailand, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. Dr. Vicky Chen will lead a team of research assistants in an in-depth exploration of Macao’s heritage policies.

This initiative represents a significant advancement in the field of cultural heritage protection, promising to deliver valuable insights and practical solutions to enhance public participation and foster collaboration across various sectors. The project is poised to set new standards for how cultural heritage can be preserved and celebrated in the modern era.