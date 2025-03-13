MPU Hosts Symposium on Global Carbon Neutrality Trends to Boost Sustainable Development of Tourism Industry

MACAU, March 13 - To support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and promote the green, low-carbon development of Macao’s tourism industry, the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies (CJT) at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) hosted a symposium titled “Global Carbon Neutrality Trends and ESG Compliance in the International Gaming Industry”. The event invited Cicy Shi, Vice President of the Macao Finance Technology and Education Development Association, and Justin Hu, Special Research Fellow, as key note speakers, alongside representatives from 6 integrated resort enterprises, gaming equipment suppliers, the Macao Emission Exchange, as well as MPU teachers and students, to discuss sustainable development within the global climate governance framework.

During the seminar, Cicy Shi and Justin Hu shared insights on the relationship between global carbon reduction trends in the tourism and leisure industry, as well as strategies for fostering a green transformation in Macao’s tourism and leisure sector. They engaged in in-depth discussions with attendees on topics such as the historical context of global carbon neutrality, the national "30·60" dual carbon goals, the impact of global carbon neutrality policies on listed companies, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues facing Macao’s publicly listed gaming enterprises.

Wang Changbin, Director of CJT at MPU, remarked that the seminar facilitated dialogue between academia and industry, providing valuable insights for the green transition of Macao’s tourism and leisure sector. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping Macao into an international metropolitan "golden brand", enhancing its global competitiveness, and contributing to the nation’s objectives of achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

The Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at MPU actively promotes collaboration and exchange with the industry, aiming to cultivate multi-disciplinary and cross-sectoral talent. Looking ahead, the centre will continue to conduct research related to sustainable development goals and work closely with industry stakeholders to advance Macao's tourism and leisure industry towards a low-carbon and sustainable development path.