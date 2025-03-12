Mortgage loans statistics – January 2025

MACAU, March 12 - According to statistics released today (12 March) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both rose month-on-month in January 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, RMLs dropped whereas CRELs witnessed an increment on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In January 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 31.4% month-on-month to MOP1.33 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 97.3% of the total, grew by 32.3% to MOP1.29 billion; the non-resident component increased by 5.2% to MOP36.20 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between November 2024 and January 2025 was MOP1.19 billion, up 0.8% from the previous period (October to December 2024).

New CRELs increased by 113.2% month-on-month to MOP1.46 billion. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 80.4% of the total, rose by 78.7% to MOP1.18 billion; new CRELs to non-residents grew to MOP285.86 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between November 2024 and January 2025 was MOP1.01 billion, up 37.0% when compared with the previous period (October to December 2024).

Outstanding balances

As at end-January 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.2% month-on-month or 4.8% year-on-year to MOP217.63 billion, attributable to the repayment of loans with large denomination. Among them, the resident component made up 96.6%. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents fell by 0.2% whereas those to non-residents remained stable.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP150.19 billion, which rose by 0.2% from the previous month but dropped by 4.6% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 92.0%. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents increased by 0.2% whereas those to non-residents fell by 0.3%.

Delinquency ratios

At end-January 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.6%, which went up by 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 2.7 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.4%, up 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 2.1 percentage points from end-January 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.