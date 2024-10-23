Swedish Minister for Health Care and Ukrainian Minister of Health sign agreement on continued support to Ukraine’s path to the EU and its health care

Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson and Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Liashko have signed a technical agreement between Sweden and Ukraine. The aim is to intensify cooperation and advance Ukraine’s process of integration into the EU. Ms Ankarberg Johansson also visited several care facilities in Kyiv, including the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital that Russia attacked in July.

“The Government has made clear that Swedish support to Ukraine will continue for as long as necessary. This includes the area of health care, which is an essential part of the country’s resilience and reforms. For me it was important to be here on the ground and show my support and that of the entire Government to the war-affected country,” said Ms Ankarberg Johansson.

The agreement covers matters such as cooperation on transfer of knowledge to healthcare staff, efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and exchange of experience of rehabilitation for Ukrainians affected by the war. It also covers cooperation and capacity-building aimed at supporting reforms that are required for EU integration in areas such as medicines.

The ministers signed the agreement at Ukraine’s Ministry of Health. It builds on earlier agreements between the countries.

Ukrainian translation of Swedish handbook on spinal cord injury

Ms Ankarberg Johansson visited a hospital in Kyiv, where Spinalis Foundation co-founder Professor Claes Hultling presented the Ukrainian translation of the Foundation’s handbook A new page of life with spinal cord injury. Speakers during the presentation included First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Mr Liashko, Ms Ankarberg Johansson and Professor Hultling.

The Spinalis Foundation promotes research and rehabilitation of spinal injuries.

During the visit in Kyiv, Spinalis concluded an agreement on international medical partnership with the Rivne Regional Hospital for Veterans of War.

Visit to bombed children’s hospital

Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, is located in Kyiv. It was the target of a Russian missile attack on 8 July 2024, and a major portion of the hospital was destroyed in the attack and is in need of reconstruction. Ms Ankarberg Johansson was given a tour of the destruction and met with patients at the hospital.

The Government has provided nearly SEK 10 million in support to help rebuild the children’s hospital. This support goes to the volunteer organisation Beredskapslyftet, which together with Astrid Lindgren’s Children’s Hospital at Karolinska University Hospital initiated the project and is responsible for purchasing equipment.

Following the attack, the Government decided to provide immediate humanitarian aid, which was channelled via the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and distributed directly to the affected children and their families.

Ms Ankarberg Johansson’s visit to Kyiv took place on 15–16 October. During her stay, she also visited a primary care clinic in Makariv that was rebuilt following an attack in March 2022 and met with injured soldiers who had undergone surgical reconstruction at a military hospital. Ms Ankarberg Johansson later stopped by the pharmaceutical company Farmak and attended the conference ‘European Integration of Ukraine: Healthcare’ to deliver an opening address.