Nordic statement on the draft legal bills in the Knesset related to UNRWA

SWEDEN, October 23 - The Nordic countries are deeply concerned by the recent introduction of draft legal bills in the Knesset that, if adopted, would prevent the UNRWA from continuing its operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza. Effectively, UNRWA would no longer be able to exercise its core tasks as stipulated by UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 8 December 1949, that is “to carry out […] direct relief and works programmes” for the millions of Palestine refugees living in these areas. It is from this and subsequent UN resolutions that UNRWA’s mandate is derived, and as its parent organ, it is only the General Assembly that can define the UNRWA mandate.

UNRWA is at present the most centrally placed humanitarian organisation responding to the needs of Palestine refugees in the Middle East. UNRWA provides education for more than half a million children and adolescents, health services covering millions of patient visits annually and social safety net support for the most vulnerable refugees along with an emergency response programme. In the midst of an ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, a halt to any of the organisation’s activities would have devastating consequences for the hundreds of thousands of civilians served by UNRWA. The consequential vacuum in services and humanitarian aid for Palestine refugees in Gaza, and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, may well further destabilise the situation in these areas, in Israel and in the region as a whole, and may fundamentally jeopardize the prospects for a two-state solution.

Following serious allegations directed towards some workers of the Agency, we welcome the prompt follow-up action initiated by the United Nations Secretary-General and the UNRWA Commissioner General, and we expect its continued implementation.

Considering the above, the proposed draft legal bills that restrict UNRWA’s continued operations may entail the violation of Israel’s obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and the legally binding provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice.

The Nordic countries reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the United Nations and international law, including international humanitarian law. The latter requires all parties to conflicts to ensure that affected populations receive the necessary humanitarian aid to live under adequate material conditions, as well as to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers. It is on this basis that the Nordic countries call for the proposed legal bills to be reconsidered and strongly urge Israel to ensure continued and unhindered humanitarian access for UNRWA to the Palestine refugees that it was set up to serve.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark

Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland

Espen Barth Eide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden