Zapshot Empowers the Student Community and Strengthens Connections at UCLA’s Welcome Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a sponsor of UCLA, Zapshot hosted a pop-up event during UCLA’s Welcome Week, from September 18th to 24th. The event offered students the opportunity to experience the app’s unique features and engage in fun activities, including games with a chance to win exclusive Zapshot merchandise. The event also encouraged students to connect and interact with each other through the app.Through its 'Student Life with Zapshot' initiative and various other projects, Zapshot has been collaborating with students across the Los Angeles area, including UCLA, to explore the future of digital communication. As part of UCLA’s Welcome Season, Zapshot hosted pop-up events at the Move-in Fair, Block Party, Rec Fest, and EAF.To enhance the start of the school year, Zapshot offered a variety of experiences, both through the app and at the event, designed to help students connect and build new friendships.At the booth, students engaged in activities such as 'Spinning the Wheel,' offering them a chance to win exclusive Zapshot merchandise. The booth at the Block Party was a major highlight, attracting large crowds and long lines of students eager to participate and win prizes.Within the app, Zapshot established a UCLA-exclusive group chat, where students could share trending topics and engage in lively discussions. This initiative aimed to help new students adjust to campus life and build meaningful connections.One feature that particularly resonated with UCLA students was the Voice-to-Text messaging, which enables users to send voice messages along with text transcriptions. This feature allows users to express emotions and nuances in their communication more smoothly. One student remarked, “I’m always texting my friends, but when I’m in a rush or need to send a message quickly, it’s super convenient!”.The second feature that gained attention was the “Zap Moment” function, which allows users to share fun moments using a 360-degree camera. With 360-degree capture, users can instantly share candid and authentic moments with their friends. Many UCLA students enthusiastically said, “Let’s Zap!” as they used this feature to share Moments with each other. Some students even shared their Moment videos on Instagram and TikTok.Through these features and initiatives, Zapshot aims to empower student communication and will continue to develop app features and host events to further enhance student life.

