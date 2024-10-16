Starting this fall semester, Zapshot offers fun ways for Los Angeles Valley College students to connect through the app

Zapshot’s pop-up event at Los Angeles Valley College

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new semester begins, Zapshot has been hosting a variety of events for university students. On September 12th, a pop-up event was held at Los Angeles Valley College, offering students the chance to connect with each other and experience the app's unique features.Zapshot has continuously collaborated with students in the Los Angeles area, incorporating their feedback into the app’s features. To kick off the fall semester, Zapshot hosted a pop-up event at Los Angeles Valley College, once again drawing the attention of students with its features.In particular, the Voice-to-Text messaging feature, which allows users to send both voice and text messages without typing, caught students’ interest. Many reacted by saying, “It looks cool with AI!” and showed great interest in voice communication. This feature enables users to easily convey emotions and nuances, making it especially useful for staying connected with friends. The AI-powered ZapVoice feature also creates a unique AI-twin voice based on a user’s recorded Voice Bio, allowing users to type messages and then deliver them as voice messages. Students who explored these features found them valuable for building connections as the new semester began.Through these innovative features, Zapshot enhances the way students communicate, making their interactions smoother and more emotionally enriched. Moving forward, Zapshot will continue rolling out initiatives and events designed to make student life even more engaging.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zapshotapp Website: https://www.zapshot.me/ About Zapshot:Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.Company Information:PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

