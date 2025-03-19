Zapshot Collaborates with UCLA Blueprint to Explore the Social Impact of Technology

Zapshot Collaborates with UCLA Blueprint

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zapshot collaborated with UCLA’s student organization, Blueprint, for a panel discussion event on February 20. The event featured industry professionals as speakers, engaging in discussions on the social impact of technology.Zapshot has been collaborating with students across the Los Angeles area, including UCLA, to incorporate student feedback into app enhancements. This event provided an opportunity to further explore how technology can be leveraged for social impact while gaining new perspectives through discussions with students.During the discussion, the idea that designing intuitive and user-friendly experiences from the user's perspective is a key aspect of social impact in technology was shared. Panelists discussed how deeply considering the user experience and developing applications and products that integrate seamlessly into daily life not only enrich people’s lives but also contribute to a broader social impact.Building on this discussion, Rikako Yamada, Marketing Lead at Zapshot, emphasized the importance of staying closely connected with end users throughout the product development process. She highlighted that fostering open communication and actively exchanging feedback with students and organizations like Blueprint plays a key role in improving the product. She also noted that Zapshot is committed to integrating user insights to continuously refine and enhance the app experience.She added, "Creating an environment where everyone can freely share their thoughts leads to better communication." She explained that Zapshot, designed with voice messaging as a key feature, provides a space where users can freely exchange their thoughts and ideas, helping deepen connections among friends.Through this event, the importance of direct engagement with users in shaping product direction and improvements was reaffirmed. Additionally, students from Blueprint provided specific feedback on Zapshot’s UI/UX, contributing insights that support ongoing user experience improvements and continuous product updates.Zapshot Ambassador ProgramZapshot values co-creating with students and, as part of this commitment, runs the Zapshot Ambassador Program. Through this program, students can actively use the app, provide feedback, and contribute to its improvement while also gaining opportunities to connect with other students, explore emerging tech insights, and receive exclusive perks.Moving forward, Zapshot will continue working closely with students through events like this, incorporating their voices to develop an app centered around voice interaction that fosters more open and dynamic communication while enriching student life.About Blueprint：Blueprint is a student-led organization at UCLA that develops mobile and web applications for nonprofit organizations, ensuring that technology is used to drive meaningful social impact.About Zapshot:Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zapshotapp Website: https://www.zapshot.me/ Company Information:PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

