ATL Friends Fest: A Celebration Uniting Atlanta to Combat Loneliness

ATL Friends is excited to announce ATL Friends Fest 2024, taking place on November 10th at Center Stage. “In an era of increasing isolation, we’re offering a fun and welcoming space for people to build meaningful relationships,” says Anna Olson, Founder of ATL Friends. BackBlack, founded by Floyd Jones, will host the Changemakers Lounge, a unique experience within ATL Friends Fest, offering a special space for attendees to connect and be inspired.

Connect with Atlanta’s community at ATL Friends Fest 2024! Join us for a retro celebration, live performances, and meaningful connections to combat loneliness.

By fostering a stronger sense of community, we hope to inspire positive local change and make a lasting impact on the lives of our ATL Friends.” — Blake Schultz, President of ATL Friends

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATL Friends is excited to announce ATL Friends Fest 2024, taking place on November 10th at Center Stage. This event promises to unite Atlanta’s residents in a vibrant, nostalgic celebration while tackling one of today’s most pressing social issues: loneliness. The event offers attendees a unique experience aimed at fostering meaningful connections and community impact.

This year’s retro-themed event will transport guests back in time, celebrating the best of the '50s through the '80s with music, art, fashion, and interactive activities that pay tribute to Atlanta’s rich history and pop culture. Expect a dazzling throwback atmosphere where guests can groove to timeless hits, snap photos at immersive activations and photobooths, and make new connections that matter. Whether you’re rocking bell bottoms, neon tracksuits, or Disco jumpsuits, ATL Friends Fest is the ultimate opportunity to relive Atlanta’s history while forging new friendships.

A Gathering with Purpose

More than just a party, ATL Friends Fest is designed to foster genuine connections at a time when many are feeling disconnected. “In an era of increasing isolation, we’re offering a fun and welcoming space for people to build meaningful relationships,” said Anna Olson, Founder of ATL Friends. “There’s no shame in feeling lonely, and our goal is to create an environment where people feel safe to admit it and find the support they need.”

Kicking off the festivities is the Community Leaders’ Mixer, an exclusive pre-event from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM in The Loft space at Center Stage. This gathering will bring together 350 of Atlanta’s most influential leaders, visionaries, and changemakers, offering a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration. Few events offer such a diverse mix of attendees, from nonprofit leaders and tech innovators to influencers and local business owners, all celebrating the collective impact ATL Friends is making on the community. The mixer will feature live music, local hors d'oeuvres, themed cocktails, and thought-provoking displays highlighting Atlanta’s history and ongoing community projects.

BackBlack and the Changemakers Lounge

From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, BackBlack will host the Changemakers Lounge in the Vinyl room at Center Stage. This dedicated space will showcase various nonprofit organizations for attendees to engage with while featuring mixed live performances, including singer-songwriters, poets, and other entertainers. The Changemakers Lounge offers a dynamic environment for community interaction and creative expression, allowing guests to learn about the important work of these nonprofits while enjoying the artistic talents of Atlanta’s local performers.

Floyd Jones, founder of BackBlack, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "Partnering with ATL Friends allows us to connect new supporters with vital causes while having fun. It's about strengthening our community and raising funds for the incredible work being done by Black-led nonprofits across Atlanta."

The Main Event

From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the main event, ATL Friends Fest, kicks off with an array of performances from local singer-songwriters, DJ Latin Heat, and immersive spaces designed for making friends in a positive, supportive, and relaxed setting. Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, interactive photo stations, conversation cards, and more, making it easy to spark meaningful connections.

The event is set to draw more than 1,000 professionals, creatives, media, and community leaders, as well as leading influencers from across Atlanta, boasting a staggering collective reach of over 2 million followers. It's a prime opportunity for sponsors and businesses to align with a social impact initiative that promotes community and connection, all while gaining significant visibility. Invited influencers include @atl_bucketlist, @where2atlanta, @blackgirlsguideatl, and many more.

Everyone is Welcome

Friends Fest is more than “just another event,” it is a movement. With loneliness on the rise, this event is a much-needed platform for people to connect, share stories, and celebrate together. For sponsors, it offers a powerful way to be part of something that’s making a positive impact in the community. Attendees will walk away with new friends, as well as a stronger sense of belonging in Atlanta.

“By fostering a stronger sense of community, we hope to inspire positive local change and make a lasting impact on the lives of our ATL Friends,” said Blake Schultz, President of ATL Friends. “In a time when isolation and disconnection are so prevalent, ATL Friends Fest offers a much-needed antidote. We're passionate about creating a welcoming and fun space where individuals can form meaningful relationships and feel a genuine sense of belonging.”

About ATL Friends:

ATL Friends, founded by Anna Olson, is a community-driven organization dedicated to bringing Atlanta residents together through a variety of social events and activities. Born out of Olson’s own experiences with loneliness, ATL Friends seeks to provide a safe and welcoming space for adults to forge meaningful connections and friendships. With events ranging from park picnics to group fitness classes, the organization works to combat isolation and build a stronger sense of community. ATL Friends receives over 317K views per month and boasts a growing following of 69K individuals committed to creating lasting relationships and fostering positive change in Atlanta.

About BackBlack:

BackBlack is a transformative initiative founded by Floyd Jones that aims to direct resources and funding to underserved Black-led nonprofits. Since its inception, BackBlack has raised over $1.3 million, supporting 770 Black-led nonprofits in their efforts to make a lasting impact in their communities. Through strategic partnerships, BackBlack empowers local organizations by providing the financial resources and visibility they need to continue their vital work. The collaboration between ATL Friends and BackBlack at Friends Fest presents a unique opportunity to further the cause of these nonprofits and engage more people in supporting the community’s future.

Event Details:

Date: November 10th

Time: Community Leaders’ Mixer – 3:30 - 5:00 PM; The ChangeMakers Lounge - 5:00 - 8:00 PM; Friends Fest – 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Center Stage Theater, 1374 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets: $18 early bird | $25 GA | $35 at the door - https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0061559E011C7F

Get your tickets now and be part of an event that's all about friendship, and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.