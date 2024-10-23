Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE for County Route 50/21, Blueville Drive, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

There will be a road closure on County Route 50/21, Blueville Drive, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from milepost .40 to .75, for paving operations and roadway repairs. The road will be open to local traffic and emergency response vehicles only from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., daily.  The alternate route will be US 50, George Washington Highway, from either end of County Route 50/21.

​​

