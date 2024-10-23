WVDOH continues open houses with meeting at District 2 headquarters in Huntington

​



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) continued its series of open houses on Monday, October 21, 2024, with an open house in Huntington for the District 2 counties of Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne.

The open house was open to state and local officials, members of the public, and local media to discuss the WVDOH’s activities in the region, updating projects, and informing on future plans.

“The meeting provided us an opportunity to highlight recent accomplishments with our core maintenance program and paving program,” said Rob Pennington, P.E., District 2 Engineer. “This is part of our ongoing efforts in being transparent and accountable in the use of taxpayer funds to address critical infrastructure needs in the region.”



District 2’s core maintenance program, as of October 21, 2024, completed 100% of its ditching for the year, 97% of all mowing and 90% of patching and stone road stabilization. Pennington expects the district to hit 100% in all four categories this year.

District 2 completed its General Fund Surplus program on Monday, October 14, 2024, which included 43 projects totaling $15 million. The funding comes from a $150 million supplemental budget appropriation requested by Gov. Jim Justice and approved by the West Virginia Legislature.

Among the major projects updated during the open house included 29th Street to Guyandotte Bridge, Merritts Creek to Barboursville, Hal Greer Boulevard improvement, Gimlet Hollow Bridge, Mountain View to Gilbert, James River Road Overpass, Colonel Justice Chambers Bridge, Culloden Interchange, and Barboursville Pedestrian Bike Path.







There are 3,635.40 miles of roadway and 970 bridges in District 2 that are maintained by WVDOH. The annual plan 2025 budget for District 2 is $34,815,000.

The next open house is scheduled for 10 am, Thursday, October 24, 2024, at District 3 Headquarters, 624 Depot Street, Parkersburg.





