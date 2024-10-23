Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 90 (Nauvoo Ridge Road), to Begin Tuesday, October 22, 2024

A portion of County Route 90 (Nauvoo Ridge Road), will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 22, 2024, through Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the day and temporary traffic lights will be used in the evening. Emergency vehicles, school buses, and local traffic will be accommodated. 
 
Alternate Route: Use County Route 62 (New Bethel Road) or County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

