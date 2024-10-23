New Traffic Pattern on North Mildred Street, in Ranson, Jefferson County, to Begin Thursday, October 24, 2024

Page Content

There will be a new traffic pattern on North Mildred Street, WV 115, at the intersection with Old Leetown Pike and 16th Avenue, in Ranson, Jefferson County, beginning Thursday, October 24, 2024. The intersection will be changed to an all-way stop based on the results of a recent study to improve safety and operations. Motorists should watch for changes and allow extra time to travel through the area. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​

